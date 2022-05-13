‘Works wonders!’ Harness the power of ice to look younger instantly – ‘key’ for results

But, placing such tools in the fridge or freezer before use ensures that you “get that extra power of the cold”.

Victoria recommended: “Put it in the fridge to start with and see how you go with that.”

And with your tool of choice, the expert suggested that it could become a key step in your morning routine.

After waking up perhaps groggy and puffy eyed, “you see an immediate effect”, with the skin left tighter, brighter and rid of dark circles.

And what’s more, it leaves the skin with a “natural foundation effect”, even without makeup – just make sure you put your regular serum or facial oil on first for that “glide”.