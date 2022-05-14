9 Unforgettable Mike Myers Characters In Movies And Television

You want to talk about one of the best character actors ever? To me and to many others, Mike Myers has always been among the first name that comes to mind.

From his early days on Saturday Night Live to his movie personas that have taken on a life of their own, Mike Myers has created some of the funniest characters to grace television and the cinema in the modern era. To celebrate the Canadian star’s impressive career, we’ve put together this feature reflecting on his most unforgettable characters – starting with one that I grew up on…

(Image credit: Dreamworks)

Shrek (Shrek Series)