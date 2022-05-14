Across the area

Groups needed for Hollidaysburg parade

HOLLIDAYSBURG — Anyone wishing to participate in the Hollidaysburg American Legion Post 516 Memorial Day Parade on May 30 is asked to call the American Legion Post at 814-695-9913.

Plant sale set for May 20, 21 in Altoona

Blair Garden Club will hold its plant sale from 8 a.m.. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 20, and 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Jaggard First United Methodist Church, 1801 Pleasant Valley Blvd., Altoona.

The club will have a large selection of plants, including many Pennsylvania native plants. These plants are from members’ gardens, and members will be there to offer their expertise on gardening.

Proceeds from this sale support the club’s scholarship program, civic development projects and grant initiative.

The Jaggard First United Methodist Church will hold a bake sale and yard sale in the parking lot.

ABATE promotes motorcycle awareness

The Blair County Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) reminds the public that May is Motorcycle Awareness Month.

The public should be aware of motorcycles on the streets and highways and recognize the importance of staying alert, practicing safe driving techniques and promoting motorcycle safety.

During the month of May, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, ABATE and the Pennsylvania Motorcycle Dealers Association will continue their advocacy of motorcycle safety.

Gov. Tom Wolf has proclaimed May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Genealogical society to host speaker

​​HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Blair County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Roller Hojeth Memorial Library, 431 Scotch Valley Road.

Jared Frederick, an instructor of history at Penn State Altoona, will present on his book “D Day Dispatches: A People’s History of the Normandy Invasion.”

The culmination of nearly two years of research and writing, “Dispatches of D-Day” conveys the deeply personal tales of the countless men and women who took part in the 1944 Normandy Invasion. It includes more than 100 accounts from period newspapers interwoven together to form a moving portrait of both the front lines and home front of what General Dwight D. Eisenhower called, “the great crusade.”

Frederick, a native of Altoona, is a former seasonal park ranger at Gettysburg National Military Park. He is an accomplished artist and author of several additional history books, including “Images of Modern America: Gettysburg National Military Park” and “Images of Modern America: Altoona, Pennsylvania.” More information about his books and historical artwork can be found at http://jaredfrederick.com.

Horseshoe Seniors plan dinner-dance

The Horseshoe Seniors will hold a dinner-dance on Wednesday, May 18, at the Bavarian Hall, 112 S. 13th St., Altoona.

Dinner is at 5:30 p.m., followed by three hours of dancing to music by a DJ. Admission is $13 per person. Singles and couples are welcome.

This dinner-dance has been a monthly event and will usually be held the third Wednesday of every month.

Reservations must be made by the Monday before each event. For reservations and more information, call Pat Cheeseman at 814-650-2449.

Logan Jr. High alumni plan mini reunion

Coleen Leidy Langauth, Anne Shields Seno and Lenny Alwine are inviting all 1970 Altoona Area High School classmates who are alumni of Logan Junior High School to a “mini” reunion.

It will be held Saturday, June 18, at Lakemont Park (Pavilion No. 1), begnning at 11:30 a.m.

There will be no cost to classmates as sandwiches will be provided by the reunion committee. Alumni and family members are asked to take their own place settings and a covered dish to share, along with beverages.

There will be group rates available for ride passes, however batting cages will re­quire full price.

Organizers say this will be a great time for all Logan Junior High classmates to catch up with each other prior to the AAHS Class of 1970 main reunion in July.

Attendees should also take photos and other memorabilia to show those attending.

Sign up online at the class website or RSVP to 814-695-0193.

Club House, Cottage Row walking tours set

SOUTH FORK — Johnstown Flood National Memorial is offering Club House and Cottage Row Walking Tours as part of the 133rd anniversary of the 1889 Johnstown Flood on Saturday, May 21.

Club House Tour times are 10, 10:30, 11 and 11:30 a.m. Cottage Row Walking Tours are 1, 1:30, 2:30 and 3 p.m. Reservations are required for these free tours. Space is limited. All tours begin at the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club House building in St. Michael and last approximately one hour.

Club House Tours include a walk through all three floors of the building that was the center of activity for members and guests at Lake Conemaugh. Participants will learn about the different uses of the building through the years, both during the years of the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club and after.

For the Cottage Row Walking Tours, costumed park rangers will provide information on the 16 cottages built along the lake and the members of the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club that owned them. As many of these structures are currently occupied, we will not be going into any buildings.

Downtown Bedford sets farmer’s markets

BEDFORD — Downtown Bedford Inc. has announced the dates for its 2022 farmer’s markets. They will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays from May 18 through Sept. 28 on the square in downtown Bedford.

Featured will be baked goods, produce, eggs, honey, plants, herbs, soaps, meats and poultry, as well as live music,

For more information, visit www.downtownbedford.com or call 814-623-0048.