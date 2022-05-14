Amazon offers cashback rewards if you scan receipts through its Alexa app | Engadget

Alexa has introduced “Shopping List Savings” to the Alexa App, letting you scan receipts on eligible products from any store to gain cashback rewards, TechCrunch reported. It won’t cost you a thing to use it and you’ll get cash back to your Amazon gift card to use on any item on Amazon. The catch is that the system will provide Amazon with a ton of valuable data on your shopping habits, even when you’re not shopping on its site.

Using it is pretty straightforward. You just search the Alexa app to find available offers, then add them to your shopping list. You can shop the offers at your “go-to grocery store” (or pharmacy, or any store where you can get an itemized receipt) and scan the receipt and product barcodes to redeem them. That’ll get you cash directly on your Amazon gift card, usually in 24-48 hours, which can be used to buy anything on Amazon.

Amazon doesn’t explain how your data will be used or promise to anonymize it, as TechCrunch notes. Instead, it simply states that “we will get any information you provide, including receipt images and information we may extract from those receipts, and the offers you activate. You understand and acknowledge that your personal information may be shared with Amazon’s service providers.”

Amazon isn’t the only company to offer such a service, as you can also get cash rewards from Fetch, Ibotta and other companies in exchange for your shopping data. The amount of reward per product appears to be on an offer-by-offer basis, and you can check on payment status any time on the Get Paid page on “Browse Savings.” The offer appears to be limited to the US, for now.