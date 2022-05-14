Anti-aging for the neck: ‘From turkey neck to swan neck’ – ‘lift and tighten every inch’

Does face yoga make you look younger?

More and more studies are beginning to support the idea face yoga can make you look younger.

In a study in 2018, in which middle-aged women did a 30-minute face exercise session, most had fuller faces at the end and claimed to be highly satisfied with the results.

However, experts still consider more studies to be necessary to fully support the claims.

There is, however, a lot of anecdotal evidence of people claiming to have seen a result.

Fans of face yoga claim it can help people to look younger, help with headaches, and improve face symmetry.