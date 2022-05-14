Belgium hails Brexit as UK sees ‘hardly any impact’ after leaving EU: ‘Trade to thrive’

Last year, Belgium was Britain’s sixth-largest trading partner, despite the UK leaving the trading bloc which Remainers claimed would scupper the country’s trade with EU nations. But thanks to the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), trade with Belgium, the beating heart of the EU, is alive and well.

Stephen Webb, Director of the Department of Border Readiness at the Home Office, said that the “unprecedented agreement” has shown that Belgium and the UK are “determined to maintain commercial ties”, and was hopeful it would allow “trade to thrive”.

He was speaking at a session set up by the Belgian Economic Mission in London on May 10, where he revealed that “total trade was over £45billion from the UK to Belgium’ at the end of the financial year, adding that in 2021, trade was “remarkably smooth”.

He also noted this implies the costs of Brexit were “less than feared”.

This strong trade relationship has brought a huge boost to the medicinal and pharmaceutical industries of both countries.