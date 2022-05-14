2022 is the year of horror films – from Umma to Scream, it seems like there will be no shortage of thrills. And who can forget those silly, silent, and creepy dolls? While there may not be a reboot of the famous Child’s Play, there are many productions from the past that are just as good to look forward to. Fans agree that there’s something unsettling about movies based on creepy dolls.

Whether it’s the psychological reaction to a doll’s lifelike face, or films that have implanted terror in the hearts of viewers, one thing is certain: dolls are scary. They are, nevertheless, the reasons why moviegoers keep returning to the theater. After all, nothing is better than a group of friends hurdled together with a bucket of popcorn, waiting to enjoy the thrill that comes with watching horror movies.

The most well-known dolls with terrifying characteristics are Annabelle and Chucky, but others can be just as frightening. Early next year, James Wan will be writing and producing a new killer doll film titled M3GAN. Here are some of the best horror movies about creepy dolls, ranked.

MOVIEWEB VIDEO OF THE DAY

7 The Boy (2016)



STX Entertainment

Nothing is more bizarre than a nanny caring for a well-dressed, life-size doll. The Boy is a story about an elderly couple that had lost their son at an early age, and decided to raise a plastic doll in his place. They treat him like their son and even hire a private nanny to take care of him while they are gone. Needless to say, things take a weird turn when the nanny is left alone with the porcelain doll. From locking her inside the attic, to stealing her clothes while she showers. Later in the film, it’s revealed that there is much more to the boy.





6 Puppet Master Series (1989-2022)



Paramount Home Entertainment

Some B-rated horror movies manage to pass the mark when it comes to terrifying the audience. Puppet Master is one such film. It’s hard to miss inanimate dolls suddenly thirsting for human flesh.

The film begins when Alex Whitaker, a psychic, has terrifying visions and leads a group of acquainted psychics to an inn. There, they find a man who has committed suicide. These professionals then watch a series of disturbing visions that start to come true one by one. Realizing the sinister aura within their surroundings, they find themselves getting hunted by a band of anthropomorphic puppets.

Each puppet is animated by an Egyptian spell, cast by a twisted puppet master, Andre Toulon. This allows each doll to carry a different weapon and seek out people who are evil.

Related:

M3GAN: Will the Killer A.I. Doll Movie Improve Upon the Formula?

5 Magic (1978)



20th Century Studios

Magic, starring Anthony Hopkins, is about a struggling magician with severe mental issues. After failing at his previous job, he worked his way up to stardom, using his talent as a ventriloquist. He is accompanied by a quirky dummy called Fats, who appears to be a very controlling entity for Corky. It is later revealed that the puppet is not possessed, but is an actual split personality of the main character that has a malicious idea of life for his partner.

4 Poltergeist (1982)



Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

Poltergeist is about an evil entity that hides in various household objects, as the title suggests. A terrifying clown doll is one of them. Forget Pennywise, this porcelain toy acts as the face of the ghost and terrorizes the family who had just moved in. Judging by the face of this sinister clown, it’s no wonder that the family is scared.

For those who are fans of movies that show exorcism and ghost-repelling action, then Poltergeist is the one to watch.

3 Saw Franchise (2004-2021)



Lionsgate

Although Billy from the Saw franchise is more of a puppet than a possessed doll, he has no trouble keeping the audience at the edge of their seats. He proves to be one of the most terrifying figures on screen; with his deep, gravelly voice, terrifying facial features, and heinous torture methods.

The Saw films can be divided into three eras. However, all of them carry similar characteristics; detailed traps, flashbacks, self-mutilation, and even creative mouth gags. Fans of the torture genre can look forward to this puzzle-filled and ruthless set of films.

Related:

Here’s What to Watch on Netflix if You’re Bored of the Same Old Scary Movies

2 The Annabelle Franchise (2014 to 2019)



Warner Bros. Pictures

Annabelle is a doll that no one should mess with. She is the newest addition to the scariest dolls in the horror genre. Annabelle, Annabelle Creation, and Annabelle Comes Home are the three follow-up films to her first appearance in The Conjuring.

Annabelle is an old wooden doll who is possessed by a demonic spirit, Malthus. She wears a white dress and has the facial features of a vintage doll. The film begins when a newly-wed couple brings home a vintage doll. However, their bliss doesn’t last long. Throughout the movie, she tends to move around the house when no one is looking. She also commits several violent acts, such as igniting the stove or smearing bloody words on the wall. The situation becomes even worse when Annabelle requests a soul in exchange for the couple’s child.





1 Child’s Play Franchise (1988-2022)





Universal Pictures””>

United Artists

Universal Pictures””>

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

United Artists

Universal Pictures

A list of movies based on creepy dolls wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Child’s Play. Chucky is by far the most popular scary doll on the big screen. He has the exterior of a cute children’s toy and the interior of a deceased serial killer, complete with a strong desire to kill. While his primary objective was to transfer his soul into the body of a nearby child, he developed a desire to kill after failing to do so.

Chucky is seen wanting to kill multiple times throughout the Child’s Play franchise. The good thing about this franchise is that while the basics are similar to the original film, subsequent installments introduce new concepts and characters. It balances the best of comedy, occult, horror, and homicide.









Devon Sawa to Return as New Character in Chucky Season 2

Read Next





About The Author