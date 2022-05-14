British expats will face ‘shock’ moving to Australia but £10 Pom scheme ‘revived interest’

Christopher said: “Popular with British buyers, and having only just unlocked after the severest lockdown last month, Western Australia is relatively unaffordable at C$614,000 (£348,000), the same as South Australia.

“So for affordability Western Australia, with average homes at £348,00 at least in the same ballpark as south-east England, offers the best option.”

Western Australia is a popular destination for British expats even if it’s not one of the country’s top tourist spots.

He added: “Perth also offers the easiest and shortest travel option, with direct non-stop flights from the UK.