Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola enjoy night out at Wetherspoons

Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola were seen enjoying a cheap and cheerful night out in Wetherspoons.

The 23-year-old the son of pop and sporting royalty and his other half Nicola Peltz were recently spotted out on the town in London sinking a few drinks at a branch of the cut-price pub chain.

Sharing updates with fans on Instagram, 23 year old Brooklyn joked about his new wife not being used to the English weather and posted a picture carrying his other half on his back.

Their musician friend Sekou joined them, along with Brooklyn’s cousin Libby Adams, posted on Instagram that he’d ‘taken the gang to ‘Spoons’.







(Image: Instagram/Brooklynpeltzbeckham)







(Image: Instagram/Brooklynpeltzbeckham)



In London for the first time as a married couple, the pair were later snapped larking around outside another watering hole – this time it was The Glassblower in Soho – which Brooklyn described as, ‘Bring your wife to work day’.

The couple got married last month in a lavish multi-million pound ceremony that took place in Nicola’s family home in Florida.

Family and friends, including Brooklyn’s parents David and Victoria Beckham and the Ramsay family, joined them at the lavish ceremony.







(Image: Instagram/Kai Gayoso)

















Nicola wore a custom-made Valentino dress that was created especially for her by the house’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The couple also chose to honour Nicola’s Jewish heritage and wed under a flower-garlanded chuppah.

The pair have been enjoying their honeymoon period by holing up at home in Florida before making an appearance at the high profile New York City Met Gala earlier this month.

Brooklyn has been proving himself as an attentive husband when he was pictured holding his wife’s flowing dress up for her as they headed to a Met Gala after party.

The 23 year old was pictured carrying Nicola’s sweeping mint green gown as they crossed the streets of New York in a thoughtful gesture following their appearance at the 2022 Met Gala held at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Nicola looked a vision in the flowing design which was comprised of a mint green semi-sheer fabric with draped details and cut out reveals on the side, with a cape and train to finish.







(Image: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)



The 27 year old paired her show-stopping afterparty look with towering black suede platform heels and a leather clutch and had her blonde hair worn loosely with slight flicks styled at the fringe.

An shot of Brooklyn taken by his wife was shared on her Instagram as she wrote: “Best husband” with his name tagged afterwards.

For more celebrity style and fashion news updates, sign up to OK!’s Daily Newsletter here.