Carol Bouker Sherrard Obituary (1934 – 2022) Edwardsville Intelligencer

Carol Bouker Sharrard
Troy – Carol Bouker Sharrard completed her earthly life on Friday, May 13, 2022. She was born on October 22, 1934, to Ruth Chapman and Clinton DeRevere Bouker in Chicago, Illinois. Carol spent her later youth in White Hall, Illinois, graduating from White Hall High School and then returning to Chicago to attend Northwestern University.
Carol married Charles Fuller Sharrard, Jr, in 1955, and they had three sons: Charles F. Sharrard III (Troy, IL), Richard F. Sharrard (Jo Ellen Moore, Glen Carbon, IL), and Gregory F. Sharrard (Jerolyn Crist, Dowagiac, MI). Before her boys were born and well into her 70s, Carol enjoyed working outside the home. This included working in an advertising agency, a medical office, a fabric store and, most recently, providing administrative support in a law firm.
Social settings were always brightened with Carol’s smile and chuckle. She enjoyed spending time with the local “Red Hat” ladies and calling bingo at the senior center. At home, Carol enjoyed researching family genealogy and stayed on top of her Microsoft Solitaire daily challenges.
Carol also will be remembered for her lifelong interest and talent in gardening. As a young mother in the Chicago suburb of Glen Ellyn, she wanted to gather with her friends to collaborate and learn in their gardening skills, but they did not have time for the rules and regulations of formal garden clubs. So Carol and her friends formed their own club that they called The Jardenettes, the most rockin’ garden club to ever be. After raising her boys and moving downstate, Carol was active in the Edwardsville Garden Club for many years and served as president.
Carol was known by family and friends for her gentle nature, her intelligence and knowledge of literature and history, and her love of family. She is survived by her sons, her grandchildren Richard F. (Ricky) Sharrard Jr (Danielle) and Cassandra (Cassie) Sharrard Studebaker (Matt), her great grandchildren Ainsley, Quincy, and Jonah, and her nephews Mark, Roger, and Norman Strang and their families. Carol was predeceased by her parents and her sister Elizabeth Bouker Strang.
A graveside service will be held at White Hall Cemetery for immediate family, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Should friends desire, contributions in Carol’s honor may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or to Unity Hospice of Greater St. Louis (www.unityhospice.com). Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published by Jacksonville Journal-Courier & Edwardsville Intelligencer on May 14, 2022.
