‘Comes from him!’ Fury as ‘not everything is from Diana’ Royalists rush to defend William

Angela Levin appeared on GB News’ Saturday morning show, Breakfast with Stephen and Anne, as she chatted to Stephen Dixon and Anne Diamond about the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. While showing clips of Prince William appearing alongside Dame Deborah James, Angela described that this is a new and improved Royal Family who appears to care more about the public.
Royal biographer and journalist Angela spoke highly of Prince William as he personally met with the bowel cancer ambassador and BBC podcast host Deborah to deliver her damehood.
Deborah has faced a very public battle with bowel cancer and often goes by the name of Bowel Babe. And now on hospice at home care, her fundraising attempts have captured the hearts of the nation.
Stephen stated: “Isn’t it very Dianaesque of William to do that?
“It just reminds me of Diana in a way, that passion for someone who is in her final days.”
Angela replied: “Yes that might be so, but I also think it comes from himself.
“I think he has had a difficult journey and he now wants to be looking after and kind to other people.
“But she [Deborah] was thrilled to bits. That will be a long-lasting memory for her and her family.
“I thought it was a brilliant, totally brilliant gesture again. As I said, it shows how the monarchy has changed, it’s much more touchy-feely, but in a nice way really.”
Angela commented: “Before, you would never expect that, and the whole of the royal family was withdrawn.
“You didn’t approach them. You didn’t go near them, but now they seem to be emergency people if they feel it has got to be done and they really want to care.”
Deborah, who had previously appeared alongside Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show to launch and run the No Butts campaign, has been battling bowel cancer since 2016.
Also appearing optimistic in interviews on-screen, Deborah tweeted a heartbreaking update earlier this week.
She said: “The tweet I never wanted to write. The time has come to say goodbye.
“Five years to prepare doesn’t make it any easier. I’m under hospice at home care, and I’m spending my time surrounded by my family.
“Please buy me a [drink emoji] to see me out and raise vital funds. http://bowelbabe.org.”
Since then, her story has been shared on multiple platforms, with thousands of people donating to her cause.
