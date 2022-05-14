Categories
Cruise holidays: How to save ‘a few hundred pounds’ by ‘extending your holiday’


When booking a cruise, it is easy to think only of the cost associated with time spent onboard the ship, however, if you are departing from an overseas port, you will need to factor in the price of flights too.

There is plenty of evidence to show that flight prices go through a weekly cycle, and even though the cost of your cruise holiday will remain static, being flexible about when you fly could make for some sizeable savings.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Peter Hodge of cruise deals comparison website HelloCruise said it is “always worth checking” flight prices in the days leading up to your port departure.

He said: “You can be cheaper by a few hundred pounds to fly out a few days before your cruise and spend a few nights in your departure port extending your holiday.”

