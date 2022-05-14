DEAL OF THE DAY: Premier Inn launches £30 rooms – with locations next to theme parks

Premier Inn is one of the UK’s most recognised hotel companies and with the summer approaching, it’s the perfect time to book a discounted stay. Find out more about how to book cheap rooms here.

The summer is quickly arriving and it’s the perfect time to enjoy a day out with the family.

Whether you’re looking to visit a theme park or a heritage site, Premier Inn is offering cheap hotel rooms for £35 or less near some of the UK’s most well known attractions.

Stays are now available from the end of May to August, so you can make the most out of bank holidays, half-term break and more.

Plus, the rates are standard but you can amend your booking if your plans change up to 1PM on the day of arrival.