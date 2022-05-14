Diabetes: Controlling blood sugar levels quickly ‘significantly’ prevents heart attacks

While diabetes can increase a person’s risk of experiencing a heart attack, a new study has found diabetics are also more likely to die from COVID-19.

The research, published by the University of Aberdeen, found diabetics are three times more likely to be critically or severely ill with the virus.

However, they noted the risk was decreased if their blood sugar levels were managed correctly.

The University of Aberdeen’s Dr Stavroula Kastora said: “We found that following a COVID-19 infection, the risk of death for patients with diabetes was significantly increased in comparison to patients without diabetes.”