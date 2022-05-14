Drivers could face fines up to £2,500 and prison sentence for common parking mistake

UK drivers are being warned that they could face fines of up to £2,500 or three months in prison for leaving their cars parked for too long on private residential streets. Motoring experts have claimed that leaving a vehicle for too long could cost drivers a small fortune.
The rule comes under Section 2 of the Refuse Disposal Act 1978.
The law states anyone who abandons a vehicle or parts of a vehicle on roads or land in the open air can be issued a fixed penalty notice of up to £2,500 or prosecuted by authorities.
Motorists could also face court and a prison term of up to three months.
However, before any fines are issued, authorities must try to find a vehicle’s owner and give them a seven days’ notice to move it.
“When I come up to the station, I always put my big water bottle on the passenger seat.“One day, on a really hot and humid day, I left it in my car.
“Because that beam of light was so intense on that one spot on my seat, it actually made the seat hot enough to catch on fire.”
A hole was left on his seat, burn marks on the fabric of the seat, and a charred mark on his water bottle.
Graham Conway, General manager of Select Car Leasing said: “In the UK, it’s easy to overlook the dangers of leaving objects in our cars in summer.
“Especially when you think other countries experience much warmer weather, but that does not mean there’s no risk.
“Parking in the shade will best protect your car, and its contents, from the summer sun.”
