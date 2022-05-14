Drivers could face fines up to £2,500 and prison sentence for common parking mistake

UK drivers are being warned that they could face fines of up to £2,500 or three months in prison for leaving their cars parked for too long on private residential streets. Motoring experts have claimed that leaving a vehicle for too long could cost drivers a small fortune.

The rule comes under Section 2 of the Refuse Disposal Act 1978.

The law states anyone who abandons a vehicle or parts of a vehicle on roads or land in the open air can be issued a fixed penalty notice of up to £2,500 or prosecuted by authorities.

Motorists could also face court and a prison term of up to three months.

However, before any fines are issued, authorities must try to find a vehicle’s owner and give them a seven days’ notice to move it.

