Elizabeth Darlene Brill, 82, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, May 9, 2022.

She was a native of Hardin County, a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church and worked in social work at Glen Dale Children’s Home and in elder services.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Joseph Brill; her parents, Gordon Mitchell and Marie Bird Basham; a stepson, Paul Dewain Brill; a brother, Gordon Mitchell; and a granddaughter, Melissa Jean Brill.

Survivors include her daughter, Rachel Basham Burgess of Elizabethtown; a stepson, Chris Brill of Madisonville; a stepdaughter, Cindy Brill of Elizabethtown; her former son-in-law, John R. Burgess; seven grandchildren, Chance Harn, Joseph Curtis, Danielle Lawson, Ashleigh Brill, Nick Brill, Shawna Blair and Rebecca Ragland; two great-grandchildren, Breanna Greenwell and Madison Sweet; and three great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating.

Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.

Visitation continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

