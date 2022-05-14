Eurovision fans call for Sam Ryder to get knighthood if stellar Space Man lands UK top 10

Just moments after Sam Ryder’s emotional Eurovision Song Contest 2022 performance, fans were pouring on to Twitter calling for him to receive a knighthood. Sam was the 22nd out of 25 performers tonight as he showcased his track ‘Space Man’ in front of the crowds.

@liv_liv_liv wrote on Twitter: “If Sam Ryder comes top 10 we should give him a knighthood.”

@FloydUK echoed: “As far as I’m concerned, if Sam Ryder can get the UK onto the left side of the board then he should be knighted.”

Some fans joked about creating a “prayer circle”, while others requested a Bank Holiday in his honour and an open-top bus parade through the UK.

Meanwhile @ATDazzles quipped: “Sam Ryder is Jennifer Aniston with a beard and that’s all I’ve ever wanted from our #Eurovision entry!”

More to follow…

