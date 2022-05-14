Eurovision hopeful Sam Ryder shares unlikely friendship with Jamie Lee Curtis

The UK’s Eurovision hopeful Sam Ryder has revealed he has struck up a friendship with Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis.

The 32-year-old, who is representing the UK in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest and is one of the favourites to win, shared that Jamie is a “fan” of his.

Speaking to Daily Star, Sam shared details of the unlikely friendship.

“Jamie has been so encouraging since day one, she is so lovely,” he said.

“She is an absolute legend. I hope to meet her one day and talk about music. She loves music and she is such an interesting woman.”

He continued: “But I remind myself that everyone is just a person. We’re all going to be interested in different artists, just because someone is super well-known.”







(Image: GETTY)









Get exclusive celebrity stories and fabulous photoshoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter. You can sign up at the top of the page.

Sam has had huge support from the public, as well as some big names, including Australian pop star Sia – who he admits he’d love to collaborate with.

“Sia would be amazing. Not only is she incredible as a singer, musician, writer and person. But she was the first person to root for me on social media in lockdown,” he said.

“Justin Bieber sent my video to her, which is a bonkers sentence, and she posted it on her Instagram page with a really kind, encouraging message underneath it and it would be really nice to complete the circle and meet with her, work with her.

“That would be a dream come true!”







(Image: Sam Ryder)



It’s no surprise Sam has a famous following, given his rise through the ranks on TikTok.

He now has over 12 million followers and 100 million likes, and is actually the most followed UK artist on the video sharing app.

Sam is competing this weekend in the 66th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, with his song Space Man.

The track was co-written by Sam and Amy Wadge, who also co-wrote Ed Sheeran’s hit song Thinking Out Loud.







(Image: 2022 Aldara Zarraoa)







Become an OK! VIP and you will unlock access to all of our big exclusives… Be the first to meet the latest showbiz babies, see the most sought after wedding pictures of the year, or take a guided tour around your favourite star’s lavish multi-million pound home – all for free! Sign up here

Speaking to Ken Bruce on Radio 2, Sam explained where the inspiration for the song came from: “I wrote this song about a year ago with two very close friends of mine and it was kind of the song that started my journey, got record labels interested… so I knew it was really important.

“Anyone that knows me knows that I overthink absolutely everything and I’m glad, though, that I over-thought this because having waited on it, we’ve been given this amazing opportunity with Eurovision to release it and give it its little moment in the world. I think it’s perfect for it.”

The Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast on BBC One on Saturday 14th May at 8pm.

For the latest showbiz reports and breaking news, sign up to OK!’s daily newsletter here.