Everything Elon Musk has said about relationship with Amber Heard











May 14, 2022 – 11:50 BST





Hannah Hargrave



Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial – everything her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk has said about the actress



As the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial continues in Virginia, Elon Musk has been named as a witness for the actress.

The couple dated in 2017 after her split from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and just a couple of months after she accused him of domestic abuse.

MORE: Inside Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ‘intensely passionate’ 15-month marriage

Here’s everything the billionaire has said about his ex and their relationship.

Loading the player…

WATCH: Johnny Depp ‘the closest I’ve ever been’ to a breakdown

The pair were pictured at a wildlife sanctuary in Australia shortly before Amber made their romance official on Instagram, however, they’d known each other for years.

They met on the set of the 2013 movie, Machete Kills, where they swiftly became friends.

The Tesla businessman was married to actress Talulah Riley but they divorced in 2016 too.

STORY: Who is the father of Amber Heard’s baby?

RELATED: Why Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose shunned Amber Heard wedding

Amber and Elon’s romantic relationship was seemingly short-lived as they broke up just months after they became involved.

Amber and Elon had a short-lived romance

They issued a joint statement which read: “Having read recent articles about our relationship, we would like to speak for ourselves. The distance has been really tough on our relationship, because we haven’t been able to see each other much.”

They continued: “All relationships have their ups and downs, of course. People occasionally send out speculation, which has no basis in fact, without our knowledge, believing that that they have our best interests in mind.

MORE: 9 photos of Amber Heard’s rarely-seen daughter

MORE: Johnny Depp’s daughter pays tribute to her mom amid Amber Heard court drama

“Sometimes, other agendas are at work. It can get a little weird… However, we would like to state directly that we have the utmost respect for one another, and it would be troubling if anyone had the impression that we thought otherwise.”







Amber and Elon got together after she split from Johnny Depp

Elon also took to social media with a message addressing Amber in which he said there was still “love” between them.

“Btw, just to clear up some of the press storms this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another,” Elon tweeted, according to PageSix. “Long-distance relationships when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds.”

Elon opened up further about his heartache in an interview with Rolling Stone when he said: “I just broke up with my girlfriend. I was really in love, and it hurt bad. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think.”







The trial has been incredibly emotional so far

The split happened just prior to an important Tesla event and he added: “I’ve been in severe emotional pain for the last few weeks. Severe. It took every ounce of will to be able to do the Model 3 event and not look like the most depressed guy around.

“For most of that day, I was morbid. And then I had to psych myself up: drink a couple of Red Bulls, hang out with positive people and then, like, tell myself: ‘I have all these people depending on me. All right, do it.'”

Elon said he and Amber remained friends after their split

He then spoke about relationships in a broader manner during an interview in which he said he hates going to sleep by himself.

“If I’m not in love, if I’m not with a long-term companion, I cannot be happy,” he revealed. “I will never be happy without having someone. Going to sleep alone kills me.”

Amber and Elon did decide to give their relationship another shot, but it was as ill-fated as the first time around and by 2018 things were over for good between them.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.