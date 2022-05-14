Fast X Adds Jack Reacher Star Alan Ritchson

Fast X has made another personnel change in adding new cast member Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher, Titans). Deadline was the first to report.

Ritchson coming in follows on the heels of director Justin Lin stepping back to only produce back in April after production had already started, and Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk, Netflix’s live-action Lupin) stepped in nearly a week late at the very beginning of May. Lin reportedly quit due to friction with franchise star Vin Diesel, which was also the reason why Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson exited the series. Despite some troubles behind the scenes, Ritchson will bring further new energy to the upcoming movie in an unknown role.

The movie’s already impressive cast includes newcomers Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), and Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad). In addition to Diesel, most of the rest of the cast is expected back, including Diesel himself, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, and Sung Kang are all set to return, but John Cena hasn’t confirmed his return yet.

Fast X is the tenth and second-to-final film in the Fast & Furious film franchise. It’s expected to be released in May 2023.