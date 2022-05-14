Gemma Collins gives herself ‘six month window’ to ‘make a baby’ with Rami

TOWIE star Gemma Collins has officially confirmed that her wedding to fiancé Rami Hawash is now on hold as the couple up their efforts to conceive a baby.

The 41-year-old reality TV recently opened up to The Sun about her desire to become a mum, and even admitted she would ‘rest’ over the summer to ‘make a baby’ – which meant postponing her upcoming nuptials and even taking a six-month long break from showbiz.

Motherhood has been at the top of Gemma’s agenda for quite some time now, with the reality star having previously shared her desire for a child on her podcast, including considering IVF treatment to make her dream a reality.

She shared: “I can’t wait until the 1st of August because then I can totally relax,” she said. “I’ve not got a day off until then.”

“We are getting to that point where we need to concentrate on having a baby.

“I really want to just rest after August and spend time with Rami and make the baby. I’ve given myself a six month window.”

And though the star has made it clear that her professional life will take a hit as she and Rami try to conceive, their marriage plans are also on pause as a result.

Gemma and partner Rami, who owns a car mechanical repairs company in Essex, have been together on and off for around a decade.

The pair have even been engaged in the past, having announced their plan to get married on December 27 2013 – but this was soon cancelled just a few weeks later.

Despite parting ways, the couple once again grew close during lockdown after Gemma split with James ‘Arg’ Argent, and shortly afterwards once again began dating.

In December 2021 Gemma and Rami announced they were once again engaged – eight years after originally planning to tie the knot.

However, the marriage hasn’t been the most straight forward to plan, as Rami is currently in the latter stages of finalising his divorce.







Gemma said: “They’ve not been together for two years. I know her, she’s got a partner, she’s as good as gold.

“There’s a child involved, he’s only three, obviously I love him to death.”

“But until that paperwork’s signed I can’t come out.”

The star who originally shot to fame on TOWIE, has also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing on Ice and most recently shared her experience of self harm in a heartfelt and thought provoking documentary on Channel 4, entitled Self Harm and Me.

