Gogglebox fans furious as episode from ‘cancelled’ series shown ‘The audacity!’

Gogglebox fans tuning in for their regular Friday slot of the fan-favourite Channel 4 show were teased with a clip from the USA version of the reality show The Circle. The catfishing show, which originally premiered on Channel 4 in the UK was cancelled after three seasons. The Circle allows users to either play as themselves or a fictional person, all in bids to win the jackpot, but fans thought it was too soon to see a clip of the still running US incarnation of the show.

The Gogglebox households were delighted to see that Spice Girls Mel B and Emma Bunton were entering The Circle in the US but under the guise of their catfish persona – Jared.

Although the Gogglebox families were cheering the Spice Girl pair on to trick their fellow The Circle competitors, some viewers of the programme were not best pleased.

Annoyed viewer @ZahraFatih72 tweeted: “The AUDACITY of Channel 4 showing #TheCircle USA on #Gogglebox after cancelling our much superior version.”

@turntheboxon had demands and said: “Literally me watching @Channel4 showing #TheCircle on #Gogglebox after they cancelled it. BRING IT BACK.”

Read More: ‘Don’t know if that’s true!’ Mike Tindall rubbishes Jubilee plan claims on GMB