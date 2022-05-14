Categories
Showbiz

Gogglebox fans furious as episode from ‘cancelled’ series shown ‘The audacity!’


Gogglebox fans tuning in for their regular Friday slot of the fan-favourite Channel 4  show were teased with a clip from the USA version of the reality show The Circle. The catfishing show, which originally premiered on Channel 4 in the UK was cancelled after three seasons. The Circle allows users to either play as themselves or a fictional person, all in bids to win the jackpot, but fans thought it was too soon to see a clip of the still running US incarnation of the show. 

The Gogglebox households were delighted to see that Spice Girls Mel B and Emma Bunton were entering The Circle in the US but under the guise of their catfish persona – Jared.

Although the Gogglebox families were cheering the Spice Girl pair on to trick their fellow The Circle competitors, some viewers of the programme were not best pleased.

Annoyed viewer @ZahraFatih72 tweeted: “The AUDACITY of Channel 4 showing #TheCircle USA on #Gogglebox after cancelling our much superior version.”

@turntheboxon had demands and said: “Literally me watching @Channel4 showing #TheCircle on #Gogglebox after they cancelled it. BRING IT BACK.”

Read More: ‘Don’t know if that’s true!’ Mike Tindall rubbishes Jubilee plan claims on GMB

 

Not only did Alex win the jackpot of £50,000 he also won the viewers’ champion for an additional £25,000, giving him a winning total of £75,000.

There was also a standalone celebrity version that raised funds for Stand Up to Cancer.

The UK version was hosted by Emma Willis, but despite its winning formula it has had a longer life in the US, with the show appearing on Netflix for a fourth cycle.

Season one in the US aired on Netflix in January 2020 with the most recent instalment airing this month and season five already in the pipeline. 

 





Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.