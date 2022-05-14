Huw Edwards hits out over bumper £450k salary: ‘Noone complains when Lineker uses autocue’

Edwards was revealed this week to have earned at least £25,000 from four external events on top of his £430,000 salary, but it clearly struck a raw nerve when he was asked about people saying newsreaders just read off a screen. Defending newsreaders shortly before his supplementary earnings were revealed, he said: “Nobody complains that Gary Lineker’s using autocue on Match of the Day.”

The BBC’s highest-paid newsreader said of the criticism: “People get terribly hung up about the autocue thing. I don’t know why they do, I mean it’s like saying ‘oh why would you wear make-up on TV?’

“Because you’d look like a rotting corpse if you didn’t have make-up on TV, that’s why.”

Edwards went on to list other duties of his job in response to the autocue question posed by BBC journalist Jane Garvey and told her “I’ve just seen you reading a script now” – to which she pointed out “that was an email from a listener”.

After Garvey explained her question wasn’t based on her own personal view, Edwards said on her Radio 4 show: “I’m just trying to eat my croissant because it’s getting cold and Jane asked me a particularly irritating question.”

Garvey’s co-host Fi Glover chipped in: “I think she’s aware of that now!”

But Edwards wasn’t going to let the autocue question pass and he was quick to throw into their later chat a couple of digs referring back to it.