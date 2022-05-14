‘Ignoring me again!’ Naga Munchetty blasts Charlie Stayt in strange BBC Breakfast rant

During a segment on Saturday’s BBC Breakfast, Naga Munchetty could be heard beckoning Charlie Stayt back to the studio as he featured in a live cycling piece in Salford Quays. The BBC presenter ordered Charlie to return and then accused him of “ignoring” her before asking crew members to “go out and get him”.

Introducing the segment Naga said: “If you’re wondering where my partner in crime is he’s outside.

“He’s gone outside in the glorious sunshine on the piazza because miles of new footways, cycle lanes and pedestrian crossings are set to be built as part of plans to create a so-called golden age of cycling and walking in England.”

Charlie spoke to Olympic Gold medalist and Cycling and Walking Commissioner for England Chris Boardman about the scheme.

At the end of the segment, Charlie asked Chris: “Shall we tootle off and go and get a coffee or something?”

