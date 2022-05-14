Kirstie Allsopp backlash at immigrant British Empire tweet ‘those tweeting me so charming’

Kirstie Allsopp, 50, has received backlash after a string of tweets about immigrants and the housing crisis. In view of her 427,000 followers, Kirstie said on Friday: “To the people who think the housing crisis is down to ‘immigration’.

“What about the fact that we are living much longer, and we don’t live in family units to such a degree, that 40 percent of marriages end in divorce and that far more people live alone than ever before?”

Later on in the day, the presenter continued: “I love the idea that all these ‘immigrants’ are [marching] up the beaches with enough money to buy a house in the UK, average price £247,000!

“There are many factors that have brought us to this point, and banging on about immigration does not get us anywhere.”

She then added: “Do you think if we renamed ‘immigrants’ ‘fellow members of the British Empire’ some of the people tweeting me so charmingly might view them differently?”

