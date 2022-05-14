Liverpool offer update on ‘sore’ Mohamed Salah injury suffered in FA Cup final vs Chelsea

Rarely a player to be injured, it takes a lot for the Egyptian to be forced off but he clearly felt he could not continue. That happened in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid, when a rough Sergio Ramos tackle around the half-hour mark saw him forced off with a shoulder problem.

And Liverpool fans will have been fearing for the worst when the world-class star was substituted early against Chelsea, and will be hoping for positive updates in the coming days and weeks. Liverpool have three games remaining in their season after the Wembley outing, with Premier League ties against Southampton and Wolves set to come before the tie against the Spanish giants on May 28.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be looking to earn their seventh European Cup having picked up their sixth against Tottenham in Madrid in 2019. Salah had a huge say in their journey to the final and they will be hoping the Ballon d’Or contender will be fit for their season finale in Paris.