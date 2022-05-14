Man Utd stars ‘totally flat’ before season finale after being left ‘annoyed’ by Rangnick





The mood within the Manchester United dressing room has been described as ‘totally flat’ going into their final match of the season against Crystal Palace next weekend. And it comes after the players were allegedly left ‘annoyed’ by Ralf Rangnick’s absence from training following their defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League two months ago.

The Red Devils have endured a disastrous season, and are already guaranteed their lowest points tally of the Premier League era. They could also suffer the ignominy of playing in Europe’s third-tier competition the Europa Conference League next season if they finish seventh, with West Ham just three points behind them with a game in hand. Both players and supporters of the club will no doubt be desperate for the campaign to end, with the arrival of incoming new manager Erik ten Hag signalling what they hope will be a fresh start. Before that, though, they have one more game to content with as they take on the Eagles at Selhurst Park next Sunday. And according to The Athletic, morale amongst the squad is at an all-time low in training, with the players left far from impressed with Chris Armas and Ewan Sharp’s ‘underwhelming’ sessions, which are overseen by interim boss Rangnick.

The publication also claims that key members of the team have been confused with the amount of time off Rangnick has granted the players. Following the Champions League last-16 loss to Atletico, the squad were permitted nine out of the following 13 days free. Rangnick himself jetted off to Barbados during that time, and was not at the training ground on the day the team returned – something which is thought to have left those present ‘annoyed’. The German’s frank, honest assessments of his side in press conferences is also not thought to have gone down particularly well with some. The news of discontent in training comes after it was reported on Friday that two players had to be pulled apart to avoid a ‘full-on scrap’. According to The Sun, the ‘shocking incident’ occurred in the latter stages of Thursday’s training session. The unnamed duo came to blows and ended the session prematurely, with Rangnick’s squad ordered back to the changing rooms shortly after.

Speaking following the dismal 4-0 loss to Brighton last weekend, Rangnick was forced to apologise to supporters. “It was a terrible performance,” he said. “From the first until the last minute it was not enough. We can only apologise for this performance and a humiliating defeat. “In games like today and Everton [when we were beaten 1-0], there was a lack of energy and aggression. In the first three or four months we were on the right pathway, but in the last four weeks we have been really poor.”