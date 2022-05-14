Maya Vander fights back tears as she opens up on miscarriage ordeal: ‘Freak accident’

Real estate and reality show star Maya Vander took to her Instagram page in December of last year to confirm the sad news she had a stillbirth after 38 weeks of pregnancy. The Selling Sunset regular has now opened up more about the ordeal when the Oppenheim Group returned to Netflix for a special reunion episode to talk through the highs and lows of season five.

Maya revealed more details about the experience of her stillbirth when the Selling Sunset stars talked through the latest season with Queer Eye’s Tan France.

Tan remarked the Oppenheimers all shared a lot of details about their personal lives, both throughout the series and on social media.

He then gently prompted Maya to talk through her own sad experience which occurred near the end of last year.

“I had a feeling it was going to come to my story,” Maya said.

READ MORE: Rees-Mogg hits back at Naga Munchetty branding Partygate ‘non-story’