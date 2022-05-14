Meghan and Harry POLL: Has Sussexes’ star appeal been ‘eroded’ since they left UK?





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said after quitting royal duties two years ago, that they still desired to live a life of public service. Since stepping out of the royal spotlight, Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, also pursued a number of commercial opportunities as they sought to carve a “financially independent” life away from the Firm.

The couple released a documentary on mental health with Apple TV+ and also agreed to produce films, shows and documentaries with Netflix. Their deal with Netflix is speculated to be worth around $100million (£72million) but so far the couple only has one project in the pipeline. The Sussexes also signed a podcast deal with Spotify speculated to be worth around £18million. However, so far they’ve only produced one piece of content for the streaming platform which reported having 182 million premium subscribers worldwide in the first quarter of 2022.

Marketing expert Baruch Labunski told Express.co.uk that if the couple has a “positive experience” with Spotify, it could boost their “overall brand”. However, the internet marketing expert and web consultancy CEO claims that, if not, the deal could “further erode it”. The couple are due to make a trip to the UK next month to attend celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Speaking to True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, royal author Hugo Vickers claims their decision to attend is “entirely down to branding”. Russell Myers, Royal Editor of the Daily Mirror, echoed this and suggested that the couple desperately “needed to stay relevant”. He claimed the couple were crushed by not being able to make an appearance on the Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour because they “still need to be seen as royal” READ MORE: Archie has ‘privilege’ Cambridge kids ‘will never really get’

Mr Vickers said that Harry and Meghan’s time away from the Royal Family has seen their “marketable” brand fade. Their comments come after a Netflix show pitched by the pair, that Meghan was meant to serve as executive producer for, was dropped by the streaming service. The children’s animation, with the working title ‘Pearl’ was axed by Netflix amid a wave of cutback measures following declining subscriber numbers. So, what do YOU think? Do you think Meghan and Harry’s star appeal has been “eroded” since they stepped down from duties? Vote in our poll and leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

Mr Labunski, the founder of Rank Secure – a web design and internet marketing firm – claims Meghan and Harry may be relying on their Spotify deal going forward, as the other ventures launched by the couple “haven’t brought success”. He told Express.co.uk that this “may cause executives to rethink bringing on more projects.” Meghan wrote a children’s book called ‘The Bench’ which is said to be inspired by her husband Harry and his relationship with their eldest child Archie, who recently turned three. A description of the book says it “captures the special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother’s eyes.” However, Mr Labunski points out that upon release in the US, it came top of the New York Times’ Bestseller list of children’s picture books but failed to break the Top 50 sales chart in the UK.

Harry is also working on a book, with a memoir due to be released later this year. The book, which is said to chart the “highs and lows” of his life, has come under scrutiny as royal watchers speculate whether it could provide the Duke with the opportunity to make further bombshell claims about the Royal Family. Last March, Harry and Meghan made headlines for making a series of seismic claims about their tenure as working royals that shocked both the public and the Palace. After stepping down from duties, the couple also appears to be carving a path as social activists. Meghan recently spoke out about the pressures facing working mothers who “are asked to shoulder so much”. Her comments came as part of an announcement for a collaborative scheme to expand childcare support. She and Harry have also waded in on topics including paid family leave, vaccine equity and the war in Ukraine.