Morrisons shopper issues warning over yellow stickers

Food shopping on a budget blog Reduced Grub said they spoke to a Morrisons employee about the supermarket’s reductions.

Kelly Eroglu’s blog read: “For products still on the shelves the day before the sell-by date, they get reduced that evening by 20 percent.

“But around 3pm items that are on their last day, get reduced by 50 percent and then again at 5pm they get reduced by around 75 percent.

“Of course, the reduced items can be moved around slightly, by 8pm the pies and cooked food are sold off for pennies.”