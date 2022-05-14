Motorists warned of huge £1,000 fines and fire hazards when driving with water bottles

“If you do happen to leave any vulnerable objects in your car when you’re out on a journey, store the items in your glovebox or in your boot so they’re out of direct sunlight until you reach your destination.”

Previously, NHS Property Services warned that bottles of hand sanitiser could also be a fire risk if left unattended in vehicles on hot days.

However, drivers could also be fined up to £1,000 for not drinking enough water, especially as summer approaches.

Motorists who are dehydrated risk a £1,000 fine for failure to have proper control of a vehicle due to dehydration symptoms such as dizziness and loss of focus.