NASA to Develop Martian Metaverse to Help in Training Exercises – Times of India

US space agency NASA recently partnered with American video game company, Epic Games, and Buendea to create a new Virtual Reality (XR) research, development, and testing environment for preparing for the experiences and situations that will be encountered on real Mars. Buendea is a group dedicated to technical innovation and breakthroughs in real-time graphics for XR simulation, training, and education. NASA has posted the entire process of attracting developers to help build Martian metaverse experience as a challenge on Herox website. Herox is a crowdsourcing problem-solving platform.
The challenge seeks to achieve the following goals:
– The challenge will involve developers to create new assets and perform tasks like designing essential environments for Martian astronauts .
+ This would mean developing Mars XR Operations Support System (XOSS) environment, using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5.
+ Epic Games’ Unreal Engine is the world’s most open and advanced real-time 3D tool which is used by creators across various sectors to deliver cutting-edge content.
– The challenge seeks to populate the already existing Mars XR world having 400 km2 of realistic, researched Mars terrain, realistic weather conditions with Martian gravity and existing assets, such as suits and rovers.
– The challenge will include various tasks, including designing several key environments for Martian astronauts, which will be rendered using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5 to provide a realistic environment.
– It calls for developers who can facilitate NASA in building Virtual Reality (XR) assets and scenarios.
– These will be used by NASA in research focused on extravehicular activities (EVAs) on the surface of Mars that will be used to check procedures and plan for conditions while on Mars.
– The goal is to create an immersive, engaging, and realistic experience.
– The participants can take part in 5 different categories which are Set Up Camp, Scientific Research, Maintenance, Exploration and Blow Our Minds.
– Each category will have four prizes, with the overall category winner receiving $6,000.
– The total prize amount for the challenge is $70,000, shared between twenty 20 individual prizes.
The challenge has attracted 36 teams and 324 innovators who are working on building the Martian environment according to the Herox website.
