Netflix: 32% Downside Risk (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Investment Thesis

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) has seen its revenue growth stagnate post-COVID-19 due to a variety of factors. Although for some investors this means that NFLX has reached its intrinsic value, based on the guidance provided by company management, it still has about 32% downside risk.

Background

Netflix is a popular streaming service that offers content globally. In March 2022, the company management stated that sharing of internet accounts is driving a slowdown in revenue. Although there has been an increase in the number of streaming services, Netflix viewership has increased Netflix from 6% in 2021 to 6.4% in 2022.

Netflix plans to retarget its efforts to focus on acquiring more broadband internet customers and expanding its content library. With a larger share of the future growth in subscriptions coming from overseas markets, Netflix had a $280 million foreign currency exchange loss. Netflix also diversifying its offering by purchasing two gaming companies: Boss Fight Entertainment and Next Games. It also purchased a visual effects company: Scanline.

Market Backdrop

According to Market Research Future, the global market for streaming is projected to grow at a rate of 29.3% per year. The largest share of increase would come from the Asia Pacific region, which is projected to grow from $8.9 billion in 2017 to $93.4 billion in 2027. The second largest share of streaming revenue would come in from the US, specifically from streaming of live events. According to Grand View Research, North America already accounted for 38.7% of the video streaming market share.

Company Fundamentals

Looking balance sheet, we see that NFLX had $2.8 billion in cash in 2017, which increased to $6 billion by 2021. The total assets increased from $19 billion to $44.6 billion in 2021. The company long-term debts also more than doubled – going from $6.5 billion in 2017 to $14.7 billion in 2021. Finally, the overall shareholder equity increased from $3.6 billion in 2017 to 15.8 billion in 2021.

Looking at the income statement, we see that the company revenues increased from $11.7 billion in 2017 to $29.7 billion in 2021, which is an annual growth rate of around 26% annually. This lags behind the global growth rate by 3.3% over the same time period. The gross profits increased from $4.03 billion in 2017 to $13.8 billion in 2021. The profit after tax increased from $638 million to $4.9 billion.

Company Valuation

Netflix management guided that it expects to grow revenues at 9.7% and hold its operating margin at 20%. The revenue growth rate predicted by management lags behind the general market growth rate by 19.6%. Based on this management guidance, modeling the revenues using a discounted cash flow model, we see that Netflix still has about a 32% downside risk with a fair value price is $113.14 per share.

Investment Risks & Competitors Evaluation

As discussed earlier, Netflix has competition, but it still manages to grow its percentage viewership. When compared to its competitors, Netflix has dropped below the industry median forward PE of 19.65 forward and trailing PE of 24.25. This indicates that the fair value price using the PE multiples technique could vary between $71.01 per share and $259.39 per share. This is a relatively wide range and the stock price is likely to remain volatile.

What If Netflix Succeeds In Unlocking Growth?

In the event that Netflix succeeds in unlocking its growth by resolving its current issues, we can anticipate that it will grow at a rate of 23% or more. We will assume that it takes Netflix a couple of years to resolve its current issues, and therefore, the growth reaccelerates after 2024. Furthermore, we will assume that the operating margin reverts back to its previous levels of around 33%. In this scenario, we can anticipate the fair value of Netflix share price to increase to $390.33, which represents an upside potential of 136.6%.

Conclusion

Netflix is planning to unlock its revenue growth by minimizing account sharing and by expanding its customer base overseas. However, its considerable foreign exchange currency risk and lower growth rate implies a 32% downside risk. A long investment into Netflix should be avoided.