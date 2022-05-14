Netflix Doc The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe Reveals New Stories of the Hollywood Icon

August 5, 2022, will mark the 60th anniversary of the death of sultry screen goddess Marilyn Monroe. Much has been said, written, and filmed about her including the upcoming biographical drama Blonde, also another Netflix film set to make its debut December 2022. In the meantime, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes is an-depth documentary by investigative journalist Anthony Summers, exploring the final hours of Marilyn Monroe and currently streaming on Netflix.

A lot of it may not be news to many. Yet, there could be intimate details which are. For example, Monroe finding notes written by then-husband, noted playwright Arthur Miller, calling her a disappointment among other names is likely to be surprising and heartbreaking to Marilyn Monroe fans. Both Miller and Monroe were observed by the FBI due to Miller’s affiliation with communism.

Moreover, there is just something about audio that captivates. Hearing friends and witnesses recall events can sometimes be a gut punch. Although she was admired by millions, Monroe’s life began sadly, ended tragically and with not much happiness in-between.

The Cover-Up Was Not About Foul Play



Anthony Summers spoke to a thousand people who knew Monroe and spent three years collecting 650 of the interviews on tape. Among those interviewed include Angie Novello (personal secretary to RFK), Jane Russell (actress), Danny and Joan Greenson (children of Monroe’s psychiatrist Ralph Greenson), Ken Hunter (ambulance attendant), Fred Otash (private investigator), Reed Wilson (surveillance expert) and more.

Though there are some discrepancies, a multiple of interviewees corroborates one of the most bizarre sequences of events. Allegedly, on the night of August 4, 2962, Monroe’s public relations manager arrived at her residence at 11:00 PM. An ambulance was called and Monroe’s psychiatrist, Dr. Ralph Greenson, rode along with his comatose patient to the hospital where she either died or on the way there. Her body was then returned home to be “discovered” in the morning.

According to eavesdropping operative Reed Wilson, who told Summers about a secret recording planted in the star’s home, “she was raising a stink” on the day of her death. He added that the actress was calling JFK and the White House and complaining. A second wiretapping operative, Paris Theodore, also claimed to have listened in on that final day. Theodore told Summers he overheard the words:

“Where is it? Where the f**k is it?”

Summers believe the “it” being referred to was Monroe’s diary. Sydney Guilaroff, hairdresser-to-the-stars, corroborated the story stating that Monroe called him around 9:30 PM the night she died, distraught over a fight she’d had with Attorney General RFK. The Some Like It Hot actress told Gilaroff that RFK had been at her house earlier threatening her and that she knew a lot of secrets about what had gone on in Washington. Dangerous ones.

Monroe’s housekeeper Eunice Murray’s accounts had been inconsistent over the years. However, in a 1985 interview Murray almost cried:

“Oh, Mr. Summers, why do I have to go on covering up?”

Summers concludes that he does not feel the manner of Monroe’s death is the cover-up, but it is her connections to the Kennedys and the secrets she took to the grave.









