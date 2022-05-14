Netflix: Here’s What’s New This Week From More Of The Circle Season 4 To The Lincoln Lawyer

Even if you’re out enjoying the weather this weekend, you’re going to have to go inside eventually. When you do, Netflix will be patiently awaiting your return, ready to serve up television shows and movies. We’ve put together a list of what you might have missed during the week to enjoy this weekend, as well as a list of what to look forward to next week.
This weekend brings anime fans a new cyberpunk film in the form of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War. If you aren’t looking for anime, you might check out The Getaway King, a Polish film based on the life of real-world “folk-hero bandit” Zdzisław Najmrodzki, who escaped from authorities 29 times, including escapes from a moving train, a courthouse, and multiple prison escapes during his career. The week also brings more episodes of Season 4 of reality show The Circle, as well as the first season of The Lincoln Lawyer.
Keep scrolling to see what’s coming next week, and check out the full list for May, which includes Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 on May 27.
May 9
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War
May 10
- Outlander: Season 5
- Workin’ Moms: Season 6
- 42 Days of Darkness
- Brotherhood: Season 2
- The Circle: Season 4
- Operation Mincemeat
- Our Father
- The Getaway King
May 12
May 13
- Bling Empire: Season 2
- The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- New Heights
- Senior Year
Next week, you can look forward to lots more animated fare, including Love, Death and Robots Vol. 3, which includes the first animated short directed by David Fincher (Fight Club, Se7en), and The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, the latest television series spin-off based on the Academy Award-nominated animated film The Boss Baby. You can also check out the Netflix Original, Jackass 4.5, a film made from the cut footage of Jackass Forever.
May 14
May 15
May 16
- Blippi’s Adventures
- Servant of the People: Season 2-3
- Vampire in the Garden
May 17
- The Future Diary: Season 2
May 18
- The Circle: Season 4
- Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
- Love on the Spectrum
- The Perfect Family
- Toscana
- Who Killed Sara?: Season 3
May 19
- A Perfect Pairing
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib
- The G Word with Adam Conover
- Insiders: Season 2
- The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar
- Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived
May 20
- Ben Is Back
- F*ck Love Too
- Jackass 4.5
- Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3
- Wrong Side of the Tracks
