Netflix: Here’s What’s New This Week From More Of The Circle Season 4 To The Lincoln Lawyer

Even if you’re out enjoying the weather this weekend, you’re going to have to go inside eventually. When you do, Netflix will be patiently awaiting your return, ready to serve up television shows and movies. We’ve put together a list of what you might have missed during the week to enjoy this weekend, as well as a list of what to look forward to next week.

This weekend brings anime fans a new cyberpunk film in the form of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War. If you aren’t looking for anime, you might check out The Getaway King, a Polish film based on the life of real-world “folk-hero bandit” Zdzisław Najmrodzki, who escaped from authorities 29 times, including escapes from a moving train, a courthouse, and multiple prison escapes during his career. The week also brings more episodes of Season 4 of reality show The Circle, as well as the first season of The Lincoln Lawyer.

Keep scrolling to see what’s coming next week, and check out the full list for May, which includes Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 on May 27.

May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War

May 10

Outlander: Season 5

Workin’ Moms: Season 6

42 Days of Darkness

Brotherhood: Season 2

The Circle: Season 4

Operation Mincemeat

Our Father

The Getaway King

May 12

May 13

Bling Empire: Season 2

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri

The Lincoln Lawyer

New Heights

Senior Year

Next week, you can look forward to lots more animated fare, including Love, Death and Robots Vol. 3, which includes the first animated short directed by David Fincher (Fight Club, Se7en), and The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, the latest television series spin-off based on the Academy Award-nominated animated film The Boss Baby. You can also check out the Netflix Original, Jackass 4.5, a film made from the cut footage of Jackass Forever.

May 14

May 15

May 16

Blippi’s Adventures

Servant of the People: Season 2-3

Vampire in the Garden

May 17

The Future Diary: Season 2

May 18

The Circle: Season 4

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

Love on the Spectrum

The Perfect Family

Toscana

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3

May 19

A Perfect Pairing

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

The G Word with Adam Conover

Insiders: Season 2

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived

May 20