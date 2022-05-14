Pancreatic cancer symptoms: The two ‘common’ areas where pain can show up

As with any cancer, early diagnosis is often linked to higher chances of battling the condition successfully. While pancreatic cancer often doesn’t show early signs, knowing what to look for could still help.
The American Cancer Society explains that symptoms usually pop up once the cancer has grown very large or already spread outside of the pancreas.
Two places where symptoms can show up are your back and your belly.
Pain in these two areas is considered to be a “common” sign of pancreatic cancer.
The health organisation explains: “Cancers that start in the body or tail of the pancreas can grow fairly large and start to press on other nearby organs, causing pain.
“The cancer may also spread to the nerves surrounding the pancreas, which often causes back pain.”
This sign is usually associated with cancer that has spread.
The NHS explains that one way to spot this cancer pain involves eating, lying down and leaning forward.
The health service shares that pancreatic cancer pain may feel worse when you have food or lay down. However, it might be eased by leaning forward.
The health service explains that you might get used to these signs but you still need to get checked.
They explain that a visit to the GP is especially crucial if your symptoms change, get worse or don’t feel normal to you.
The doctor might feel your tummy or conduct tests, including blood and pee sample.
You might be also referred to a specialist for more examinations, the NHS adds.
