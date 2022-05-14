Pep Guardiola hints Erling Haaland will stay at Man City ‘a long time’ like four legends

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hinted that Erling Haaland could stay at the Etihad Stadium for “a long time” like four other legends did. The Citizens confirmed earlier this month that they have reached an agreement in principle to sign the blockbuster star from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

“Many important players arrive here and stay a long time,” Guardiola said. “How long depends if they are happy here. What we do is try to make them feel happy in the city, in the locker room in Premier League and many things. After that who knows what will happen – but this is the idea.

“Many things are involved. People don’t come here just for a month or a year. Sergio Aguero came here and did ten years. David Silva came here and did ten years. Vincent Kompany and Yaya Toure the same.”

City are on course to land their fourth Premier League title in five years this month. Guardiola’s side are currently three points above Liverpool at the top the table with two matches remaining. And they could secure the title as early as next Tuesday if they do the business against West Ham on Sunday and Liverpool slip up when they go head-to-head with Southampton two days later.

