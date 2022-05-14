Petrol prices: Is E10 more expensive than other fuel types?

Ryan Fulthorpe, motoring expert at GoCompare told Express.co.uk: “Unfortunately, in the midst of a fuel crisis, we are also realising the impact of the switch to E10 petrol on motorists’ pockets.

“Getting fewer miles per gallon means spending more to drive the same distance. Coupled with the climbing cost of fuel, this is a real blow to car owners.

“As a greener fuel, the shift to E10 is said to have the same impact as removing 350,000 cars off the road and will go a long way to support the UK bioethanol industry, which is sure to be a key future player in sustainable fuel.