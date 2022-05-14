Prince William BOOED by Wembley crowd in shock FA Cup Final scenes





The crowd were heard booing during BBC coverage as the Duke of Cambridge shook hands with players ahead of kick off between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Football fans have reacted with shock to the booing with Twitter user @arthurshackle tweeting: “Prince William plus references to the royal family booed at Wembley prior to Cup Final. Did not expect that!”

Rob Harris, global sports correspondent for AP, tweeted that fans had disrupted a rendition of Abide with Me, jeered Prince William’s introduction and booed during the National Anthem. Twitter user @FreakDS1 tweeted: “Astounding amount of booing at Wembley both as Prince William was handshaking the players plus [immediately] after the National Anthem. I’m talking booing at the Stadium. Unbelievable. What’s with that? Explain that one to me.” Fellow Twitter user @MillHillBwy chimed in: “Bizarre? Never heard such a booing of Prince William and the national anthem. Weird.” READ MORE ABOUT MEGHAN AND HARRY FACING A £130K BILL

Some fans rushed to the prince’s defence on social media with Twitter user @barneyronay commenting: “Prince William, like Harry Maguire, booed by the Wembley crowd. He’ll bounce back from this.” George_Cooper93 added: “Booing the anthem, Prince William, and Abide with Me. Pretty disrespectful to British culture if you ask me.” LorettaGreenwo2 tweeted: “Wow some ignorant people at the FA Cup final. Why are you booing Prince William, The Queen and the National Anthem? Get a grip!” It comes after podcast host Deborah James revealed she was honoured with a damehood by the Duke of Cambridge at her family home.

Ms James, 40, shared the news on Instagram, writing: “Prince William actually came to our family house today!! I am utterly honoured that he joined us for afternoon tea and champagne, where he not only spent a generous amount of time talking to my whole family but also honoured me with my Damehood. “It’s quite surreal having a royal pop in at home, and yes you can imagine the cleaning antics and preparation went off the scale – but it was all irrelevant because William was so kind and he put us all at ease. “He is clearly passionate about improving oncology outcomes as the President of the Royal Marsden. It was such a special day for my whole family, making memories to last a life time. He’s welcome back any time!”

The royals have been rocked in the past few months with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge receiving a mixed reception during their tour to the Caribbean to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Photos of William and Kate shaking hands with Jamaican children through wire fences, a military parade in which the pair stood in an open-top Land Rover were criticised as a throwback to the colonial era. William said during the trip that the future relationship between the UK and Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas was for their people to decide. The tour saw the Jamaican prime minister tell the royal couple that his country would be “moving on”. It came four months after Barbados replaced the Queen as head of state.