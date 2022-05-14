Prince William spotted after rare night out at exclusive Mayfair private members’ club

Prince William booed by Wembley crowd at FA Cup Final

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, was photographed leaving Oswald’s in London’s Mayfair at 11pm on Friday after catching up with a friend for three hours. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi are among those known to have frequented the society hotspot.

Accompanied by three security guards, William, who was dressed in a chequered blue jacket, was without the Duchess of Cambridge, 40. Oswald’s is named after owner Robin Birley’s grandfather and has a focus on wine. Guests can either cellar their own or buy in house before enjoying drinks in the restaurant or on the club’s terrace. The Duke’s visit came not long after he presented podcast host Deborah James with a damehood at her family home.

Prince William pictured leaving Oswald’s in Mayfair

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie

Known online as Bowel Babe, Dame Deborah was honoured for her “tireless campaigning” to raise awareness of bowel cancer. The 40-year-old posted pictures of William, herself and family on Instagram, describing it as “such a special day”. She wrote: “Prince William actually came to our family house today! “I am utterly honoured that he joined us for afternoon tea and champagne, where he not only spent a generous amount of time talking to my whole family but also honoured me with my Damehood. READ MORE ABOUT HARRY AND MEGHAN FACING A £130K BILL

Prince William pictured with Dame Deborah James, her husband Sebastien Bowen and children

William and Kate on a walkabout after a visit to the University of Glasgow

“It’s quite surreal having a royal pop in at home, and yes you can imagine the cleaning antics and preparation went off the scale – but it was all irrelevant because William was so kind and he put us all at ease. “He is clearly passionate about improving oncology outcomes as the President of the Royal Marsden. “It was such a special day for my whole family, making memories to last a life time. He’s welcome back any time!” Dame Deborah has raised almost £6 million for Cancer Research UK via her Bowelbabe fund on JustGiving. DON’T MISS:

Interest rate and energy storm tipped to spark chaos [REVEALED]

Horror as woman and three dogs dead after being hit by Audi in Chelsea [REPORT]

Royal Family LIVE: ‘Serious alarm’ Harry and Meghan over Charles photo [LATEST]

Royal approval ratings

She reached the £5 million milestone on Friday after donations poured in from more than 240,000 supporters, including William and Kate. Dame Deborah said she was “completely lost for words” after reaching the staggering amount. TV presenter Lorraine Kelly responded, saying: “This is just wonderful – tears and laughter – love you bowelbabe.” The presenter of popular BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C revealed on Monday she had moved to hospice-at-home care to treat her terminal bowel cancer.

The Cambridges during a visit to the Wheatley Group in Glasgow

She wrote on Instagram: “Nobody knows how long I’ve got left but I’m not able to walk, I’m sleeping most of the days, and most things I took for granted are pipe dreams. “I know we have left no stone unturned. But even with all the innovative cancer drugs in the world or some magic new breakthrough, my body just can’t continue any more.” A former headteacher, Dame Deborah was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has kept her more than 500,000 Instagram followers up to date with her treatments. Number 10 confirmed on Thursday night that she was to be made a Dame, saying: “The Queen has been pleased to approve that the honour of damehood be conferred upon Deborah James.”

Boris Johnson said: “If ever an honour was richly deserved, this is it. “Deborah has been an inspiration and her honesty, warmth and courage has been a source of strength to so many people. “Through her tireless campaigning and by so openly sharing her experience she has not only helped in our fight against this terrible disease, she has ensured countless others with the Big C have not felt alone. “I hope this recognition from Her Majesty – backed I’m sure by the whole country – will provide some comfort to Deborah and her family at this difficult time.