Ronnie O’Sullivan wish snubbed as World Snooker Tour announces new rules and prize money

There have been major changes in total prize funds elsewhere though, with increased funding available for the Turkish Masters, British Open, European Masters, English Open, Northern Ireland Open, Scottish Open, German Masters and Welsh Open.

Furthermore, the World Championship and UK Championship now have tiered structures and all players inside the top 80 are guaranteed prize money in those events. At the ‘Home Nations’ events the losing semi-finalists now get less, but losing quarter-finalists and last 32 players get more, while the winner’s prize has been boosted by £10,000.