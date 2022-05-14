Starfield fans study concept art for clues about the space RPG’s guns

While news that Starfield is delayed into 2023 has certainly come as a disappointment, fans eagerly awaiting Bethesda Game Studios’ new space game have been tracking down any information they can on Starfield guns. As you explore the stars, you’ll want a trusty weapon or two by your side, and we can expect a variety of types on offer for players to collect. One Reddit thread has compiled all the images of weaponry shown in Starfield media to date.

The weapons that have been shown so far are fairly limited in number, with only a couple of clear renders, and additional guns appearing in promotional artwork – including one showing large weaponry mounted on a defensive tower. This has led to much speculation as to the types of weapons that will show up in the RPG game. The guns shown to date appear to mostly be long barrel weaponry with a modern-day or slightly futuristic look.

Guns are far from the only thing that Starfield fans have their eye on, with Bethesda recently revealing the first Starfield companion and the names of several Starfield factions. We also have some details on the Starfield cities that you can visit on your travels, and modders already are gearing up to produce Starfield mods once the open-world game releases.

The Xbox and Bethesda Showcase is happening on Jun 12, so hopefully we’ll get to see some actual gameplay despite the recent delay. Bethesda is also continuing its ‘Into the Starfield’ series, with past episodes showing as much as a teasing eight seconds of Starfield gameplay. The latest episode focuses on music and sound design:

A voice actor linked to the project recently commented that Starfield is “pretty awesome” – although we’ll be waiting a while longer now for the Starfield release date to find out if he’s right.

