The Last Kingdom’s Sigtryggr star drops huge spin-off hint ‘Don’t think it’s the end’

The original five seasons of The Last Kingdom spanned the generations with the epic tale of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (played by Alexander Dreymon) and his quest to reclaim his home and unite the kingdoms of England. After the BBC drama proved popular enough to be acquired by Netflix in 2018, could the upcoming film, Seven Kings Must Die, launch a newfound popularity for the smash hit mediaeval saga?
Series regular Eysteinn Sigurðarson believes The Last Kingdom could find a new lease of life after the upcoming film releases next year.
Eysteinn was added to the main cast in the fourth season as the Viking warlord Sigtryggr, Uhtred’s son-in-law through his marriage to his daughter, Stiorra (Ruby Hartley).
The cunning Dane became a reluctant ally to Uhtred in the latest season and a fan-favourite for viewers who have kept with the series over the last few years.
Once The Last Kingdom’s final season had brought the gripping historical drama to a suitably epic close last month, Eysteinn thanked fans for maintaining its popularity for five whole seasons.
“You guys bring that intense joy and passion that the fans have for this show,” he said. “It’s crazy.
“Y’all are crazy in the best sense. You guys are so invested in these characters, and it’s a total dream for all of us who were part of making this show to get the reception we get from you guys.”
The most recent seasons on Netflix have been met with both critical acclaim and some of the strongest viewing figures for the worldwide streamer.
Despite only comprising five seasons, it has one of the biggest fanbases of any historical series of the last few years.
“Some people watch the series every year or several times a year. So that’s just going to keep snowballing and getting bigger and bigger and bigger.”
Eysteinn certainly seems to think the fanbase could be strong enough to warrant further seasons of The Last Kingdom or even a spin-off centred on popular side characters or a brand new cast.
“We’ll see what happens, but I don’t think this is the end of The Last Kingdom,” he teased.
“I mean, it is the end, that’s what they’re saying, but we’ll see. I mean, this whole thing is going to continue to grow.”
“And also I think everybody’s just thankful for… as far as I can tell, most people really enjoyed the end of season five. And we’ll see how people receive the movie, as well.”
Seven Kings Must Die is promised to be a two-hour epic to provide a fitting end to Uhtred, as well as serving as a standalone entry point to the series for the uninitiated.
While fans will be overjoyed to see Uhtred return to screens for one more outing, could some of his allies and foes eventually pop up in subsequent The Last Kingdom spin-offs?
The Last Kingdom seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Netflix. Seven Kings Must Die will be released in 2023.
