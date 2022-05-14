The Last Kingdom’s Sigtryggr star drops huge spin-off hint ‘Don’t think it’s the end’

The original five seasons of The Last Kingdom spanned the generations with the epic tale of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (played by Alexander Dreymon) and his quest to reclaim his home and unite the kingdoms of England. After the BBC drama proved popular enough to be acquired by Netflix in 2018, could the upcoming film, Seven Kings Must Die, launch a newfound popularity for the smash hit mediaeval saga?

Series regular Eysteinn Sigurðarson believes The Last Kingdom could find a new lease of life after the upcoming film releases next year.

Eysteinn was added to the main cast in the fourth season as the Viking warlord Sigtryggr, Uhtred’s son-in-law through his marriage to his daughter, Stiorra (Ruby Hartley).

The cunning Dane became a reluctant ally to Uhtred in the latest season and a fan-favourite for viewers who have kept with the series over the last few years.

Once The Last Kingdom’s final season had brought the gripping historical drama to a suitably epic close last month, Eysteinn thanked fans for maintaining its popularity for five whole seasons.

