These 25 Actors Have Appeared In Two Or More Wes Anderson Movies

Wes Anderson should probably just release a new cut of Bottle Rocket with Bill Murray edited into the background.
Any Wes Anderson fan knows the director likes to reuse actors — a lot.
Some of them have been with him from the beginning, and some are relatively new additions.
Here are 25 actors who have appeared in more than one of Anderson’s films:
1.
Michael Gambon: 2
2.
Léa Seydoux: 2
3.
Saoirse Ronan: 2
4.
Tony Revolori: 2
5.
Harvey Keitel: 3
6.
Waris Ahluwalia: 3
7.
Seymour Cassel: 3
8.
Frances McDormand: 3
9.
Jeff Goldblum: 3
10.
Anjelica Huston: 3
11.
Luke Wilson: 3
12.
Andrew Wilson: 3
13.
Dipak Pallana: 3
14.
Kumar Pallana: 4
15.
Bob Balaban: 4
16.
Willem Dafoe: 4
17.
Adrien Brody: 4
18.
Tilda Swinton: 4
19.
Edward Norton: 4
20.
Larry Pine: 4
21.
Wallace Wolodarsky: 5
22.
Eric Chase Anderson: 5
23.
Jason Schwartzman: 6
24.
Owen Wilson: 7 (or 8)
25.
Bill Murray: 9
