These 25 Actors Have Appeared In Two Or More Wes Anderson Movies



Sony Pictures, Buena Vista Pictures



Luke and Owen’s brother Andrew also appeared in Anderson’s first three films. He was Jon Mapplethorpe (aka “Future Man”) in Bottle Rocket, Coach Beck in Rushmore, and both the farmer who cut off Margot’s finger and the voice of tennis commentator Tex Hayworth in The Royal Tenenbaums. It’s also his hand you see with the BB embedded under the skin in the latter movie.