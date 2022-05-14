Thomas Tuchel’s dressing room message to Mason Mount and Chelsea team after Liverpool loss

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed he told his players he was “proud” of them immediately after their FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool. Just as they lost the Carabao Cup final in February to the Reds, Chelsea lost on penalties at Wembley after a 0-0 draw across 120 minutes. Mason Mount’s miss proved costly in sudden death as the Londoners endured more domestic cup woe, losing their third successive FA Cup final.

The Blues produced a brilliant performance against the Champions League finalists but the reigning world champions were unable to find the back of the net in normal time or extra time. Mason Mount then saw his penalty saved in the shootout before Kostas Tsimikas scored to seal a 6-5 spot-kick triumph for the Merseyside outfit.

Yet Tuchel was still pleased with the effort from his players after a titanic tussle under the iconic arch, saying post-match: “Like in the last final, the Carabao Cup, no regrets. I told the team I was proud.

“We played 240 minutes of finals against maybe the most dangerous attacking team in the world and it’s 0-0. We lose on penalties and we are disappointed and sad, but at the same time proud because we showed everything that we need. I was sure during the match the momentum was on our side but unfortunately I was not right.”

