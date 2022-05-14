Using your phone during mealtimes could be damaging your health – unhealthy side effects

The study was conducted on a sample of 62 volunteers, aged 18 to 28, who were filmed eating alone.

Participants were asked to choose from a selection of food – which included healthy and unhealthy products – till they were full.

The study was broken down into three trials, where volunteers were recorded eating with no distractions, reading a magazine, or using a smartphone.

Findings later revealed that without the distraction of their smartphone devices, the participants ate an average of 535 calories, compared to 591 when using their phones.