Vascular dementia: Symptoms may ‘fluctuate and worsen rapidly at times’ – signs to spot

She said: “Therefore, if a family member is finding tasks much more difficult than they did previously, you may like to visit the GP with them to discuss this.”

She also noted vascular dementia often has a “stepped” progression, meaning that symptoms can “fluctuate and worsen rapidly at times, particularly if further underlying physical health issues have occurred”.

For example, if the person experiences a further stroke or transient ischaemic attack (TIA), their presentation can change immediately afterwards and they are likely to experience increased confusion, agitation and anxiety.

“These symptoms may improve after a few days, but not to the previous level. As dementia is a degenerative condition, there will be an overall decline in the person’s abilities over time,” said Ms Green.