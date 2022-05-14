Wembley blasted for ‘unforgivable’ safety risks ahead of Prince William FA Cup final visit

Wembley Stadium has been blasted for its “unforgiveable” safety risks ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final, which will be attended by Prince William. Liverpool are set to take on Chelsea at the national ground with the debacle that clouded the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy last summer still fresh in the mind.

Wembley has come under fire after an undercover operation by the Daily Mail exposed alarming security risks at the stadium. And the FA has launched an urgent inquiry. An undercover reporter was given a job as a steward, despite providing false details in his application and failing to sign the form. He wasn’t even interviewed for the role or given any in-person training.

At one match he worked at, no one searched his bag before he was allowed into supposedly secure areas. And he was largely unsupervised in the hours leading up to games.

On one occasion he was even offered a £1,000 bribe for access to the VIP area – and other stewards he was working alongside told him they would have accepted it. He also saw catering staff cluttering up stairwells during matches, which is strictly prohibited.

