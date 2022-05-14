Women’s Tennis Falls to No. 3 Wesleyan in NCAA Tournament – Stevens Institute of Technology Athletics

LEXINGTON Va. (May 14, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology women’s tennis team fell to No. 3 Wesleyan by a score of 5-0 on Saturday, May 14, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament hosted by Washington and Lee University.



The loss concluded an incredibly successful season for the Ducks in which they won their first MAC Freedom title and had a 12-5 overall record. Wesleyan improved to 21-0 with the victory



The Ducks trailed 3-0 after doubles play. Senior Agatha Malinowski and junior Audrey Heaberlin fell from the first position 8-2 and sophomore Polina Odintseva paired with junior Juliette Marchisio fell 8-2 from the third spot. In the final doubles match, senior Alexis Fuda and first-year Isabella Dona lost 8-2 at second.



Wesleyan won the first two singles matches of the day to close it out. Odintseva fell to the Cardinals’ Renna Mohsen-Breen at the fourth position by a score of 6-1, 6-0 and Fuda fell in the final match to Kristina Yu at the third spot 6-1, 6-1.



Up Next: The Ducks will look to build on their success from the 2021-22 campaign and make another run starting next fall.

