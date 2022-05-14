‘Zenless Zone Zero’ is a new action RPG from the studio behind ‘Genshin Impact’ | Engadget

developer Hoyoverse is working on a new project. On Friday, the studio shared the first trailer for Zenless Zone Zero, an action RPG set in a modern urban setting. Reminiscent of titles like and Scarlett Nexus, the game pits players against Ethereal, monstrous creatures borne from another dimension. In a nod to , the action takes place in New Eridu, one of the few cities to survive the devastation wrought by the Ethereal.
As a “Proxy,” you’ll need to organize a disparate party of characters to battle the monsters. Hoyoverse hasn’t explicitly said how it plans to monetize Zenless Zone Zero, but it sounds like the game will employ a similar system to the one found in Genshin Impact. In other words, expect to use real-world money to improve your chances at obtaining some of the game’s most powerful party members. Zenless Zone Zero does not have a release date yet, but you can sign up to take part in the game’s closed iOS and PC beta by visiting its .
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
